Honor 8X India launch pegged for October 16; a Realme 2 Pro rival

Honor is definitely on a launch spree as the company is launching new smartphones on a timely basis. After the launch of the Honor 9N and Honor Play, it looks like the company is all set to bring the successor to the Honor 7X launched last year to India later this month. Well, the talk is about the Honor 8X pegged for October 16 launch.

The device in question was launched in the company's home market China last month. Notably, the Honor 7X is one of the most affordable smartphones to feature dual rear cameras and a tall 18:9 display. Now, its successor is all set to be launched in the country just a month after its global unveiling.

The global launch of the 8X is slated to happen in a slew of markets. The device is to be launched in Malaysia on October 9 and Russia on October 10. The device is also to be launched in Czech Republic on October 11 and Bangkok on October 24. Talking about the Indian launch, the October 16 launch date is confirmed by the listing on the global website.

Honor 8X expected price in India

When it comes to the pricing of this smartphone, we can expect it to be priced around Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000 in the country for two variants - 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants.

Honor 8X specifications

The smartphone bestows a 6.5-inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under its hood, the Honor phone makes use of an octa-core Kirin 710 SoC paired with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The device is expected to be launched in two variants - base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB/128GB ROM.

On the optical front, this device comes with a dual-camera module at its rear with 20MP + 2MP sensors with f/1.8 aperture. There is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, HDR and support for FHD 1080p video recording.

The other aspects of the device include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, a 3750mAh battery, and Android 8.1 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.2. And, we can expect the phone receive the EMUI 9 based on Android Pie update in the coming months.