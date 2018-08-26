Honor 8x Max specifications leaked: Snapdragon 660, 7.1-inch display and more

Honor is gearing up for the launch of the Honor 8x and the Honor 8x Max on the 5th of September. These smartphones will be the successor to the Honor 7x series of smartphones, which was the first set of devices from the company with an 18:9 aspect ratio display.

The Honor 8x seems to have a standard display with a 5.99-inch screen, whereas the Honor 8x Max is likely to have a humongous 7.12-inch panel, which is much bigger than the one seen on the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3. Considering the speculated specs-list, the Honor 8x is likely to compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 in the phablet territory.

The Honor 8x Max appears online with the model number ARE-AL00, which does hint that the smartphone is indeed an Honor 8x series of smartphone.

Honor 8x Max Specifications

According to a leak, the Honor 8x will have a massive 7.12-inch (measured diagonally) display with a resolution of 2244 x 1080px resolution, which is an FHD+ panel and the smartphone likely has an IPS Liquid Crystal Display. The screen is expected to be protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Do note that the Honor 8x Max will have a notch on top of the display, similar to the one seen on the Oppo F9 Pro (teardrop notch) which will help the smartphone to achieve higher screen to body ratio.

The Honor 8x Max is powered by the one of the best Qualcomm 600 series chip. The device is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, which is an octa-core chipset based on Kryo 260 CPUs built on ARM architecture. This processor is paired up with 4 GB RAM.

Regarding optics, the Honor 8x Max has a dual camera setup on the back of the smartphone with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor, which is again similar to the one seen on the Honor 7x. For the selfie camera, the smartphone uses an 8 MP shooter, which is expected to support face unlock.

Last but not the least, the Honor 8x Max will be coming with a massive 4900 mAh battery, which might get support for fast charging via USB type C port and the device is also expected to have a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The smartphone will offer Android 8.1 Oreo OS with the custom EMUI skin, and the mobile is likely to get updated to Android 9 Pie in the future.