Honor 9N will be available in 2 new colors and exchange offer on September 17

Honor 9N is definitely one of the well-designed budget smartphones in the Indian market. Last week, the device was available on flash sale for Re.1 under an offer. The next sale is slated for September 17 and it will be available in two new and unique colors - Lavender Purple and Robin Egg Blue. Also, the interested buyers can avail an exchange discount of Rs. 1,000 on the device.

Honor has hosted a quiz contest for the buyers to check which color suits them. You can take part in the quiz and answer some of the interesting questions to conclude which shade of the 9N you think will suit your personality the most.

Exchange discount of Rs. 1,000

Given that there is an exchange discount on Flipkart, if you choose to exchange an old smartphone while you purchase the Honor 9N, you can avail an additional Rs. 1,000 discount on the device.

Honor 9N price in India

The smartphone has been launched in three variants based on the storage configurations. The base variant of the 9N features 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 11,999. The mid-variant has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 13,999. And, the high-end variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 17,999. The device is exclusive to the e-commerce portal Flipkart.

Specifications and features

The Honor smartphone adorns a 5.84-inch FullView FHD+ display with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9 as there is a notch on top, which can be hidden. The smartphone bestows a HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC clocked at 2.36GHz paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB storage space.

For imaging, there is a dual camera setup at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. The dual camera comes with LED flash and PDAF as well. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with portrait mode and 3D beauty effects. The device gets the power from a 3000mAh battery and runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.0. Other goodies on board include 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi and dual-SIM support.