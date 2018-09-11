Honor 9N flash sale today for Re 1: How to grab the deal

Huawei's sub-brand Honor launched its Honor 9N a couple of months back and it has become very popular for flash sales. The company is known for selling the smartphone at just Re 1. Over the course of several weeks now, Honor is offering Honor 8 Pro, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 7C, and even an Honor Band at an amazingly low price. Now the company has decided to make the Honor 9N available for sale at Re 1. The smartphone will be up for grabs at the company's official website HiHonor Store. The offer is only valid for today, so if you are interested in miss the chance and be ready with a fast internet connection, because the sale could be over within a fraction of seconds.

Honor 9N: Price in India, offers

The Honor 9N comes with a starting price of Rs 11,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB Internal storage. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will cost you Rs 13,999. There is also a top-notch model with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage for Rs 17,999.

Buyers can also avail a cash-back of 15 percent if you make your payment via Mobikwik. Jio users will be entitled with a cash-back of Rs 2,200 along with additional 100GB 4G data.

How to grab Honor 9N at Rs 1

The flash sale for Honor 9N begins at 11:45 am today on the company's online store. Interested buyers first need to register on the Honor India online store. Buyers need to log in before the Super Sale kicks off.

We recommend you to save the shipping address before the sale, it will save few more precious seconds of yours. Once the sale kicks off you need to be very quick and hit the Buy button. Buyers will only have a few seconds to purchase the phone before the smartphone runs out of stock.

The company has asked the buyer to pre-register and pay the token amount of Re 1 through online payment method. Just like the earlier flash sales, this one is also going to be a lottery system rather than a flash sale. This one requires lightning-fast reflexes, but the buyer still needs to be present at the designated time to grab the smartphone.