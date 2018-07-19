Honor 9N expected to launch in India under Rs 20,000

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is gearing up to launch its upcoming smartphone Honor 9N in India at an event on July 24. Earlier the reports claimed that the phone will be launched as Honor 9X, but later the company has confirmed via Twitter that India is going to get Honor 9N.

A new report surfaced on the web, which claims that the phone will be a mid-range smartphone. The price of the device will be somewhere under Rs 20,000. According to rumors the Honor 9N will be a rebranded Honor 9i (2018) which were launched in China last month.

Honor 9i (2018) is also a mid-range phone and comes with an 18:9 display and dual cameras. The phone is powered by Kirin 659 SoC clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB internal storage.

Honor 9N rumored specifications

The smartphone is expected to sport a 5.84-inch Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset will also feature a notch on the top.

Under the hood, the Honor 9N powered by an octa-core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU. The phone is said to be available in two storage variant, one with 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage and another with 128GB storage, it can also be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Honor 9N expected to come with a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP rear camera with an LED flash, and 2MP secondary camera. On the front, the smartphone houses a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS / GLONASS. The dimension of the phone is 149.2×71.8×7.7mm and weighs around 152g. The handset also comes with 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio and hybrid dual SIM slot. It comes with a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The Honor 9N is fueled by a 3000mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0.

The Honor 9N is expected to come in black, blue, green and purple color option. The Honor 9i (2018) was introduced at 1399 yuan (US$ 218 / Rs. 14,640 approx). We will get to know the Indian price once the smartphone goes official.