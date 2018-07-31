Honor 9N First Flash Sale in India Today at 12 PM on Flipkart: Buy 1 Get 1 Free Offer

Honor 9N is going for sale for the first time in India on the 31st of July 2018. The Honor 9N is the latest mid-tier smartphone from Huawei's sub smartphone brand with a premium design and a notch on top of the display.

The Honor 9N will be exclusively available on Flipkart and Honor India website from 12:00 PM on the 31st of July 2018. However, do note that the device will be available on first come, first serve basis (sort of a flash sale).

Buy 1 Get 1 offer

Honor has come up with an interesting offer, where the company is offering free earphones for those who buy the Honor 9N from Honor India official website. This offer is not applicable on Flipkart. However, do note that everyone who makes the purchase will not be eligible for free earphones, instead, the company will make a lucky draw to select the winners. As of now, there is no information on the number of winners for the same.

The company has also come up with a new giveaway, where the smartphone maker will be giving away a pair of earphones for 1 users, who writes a review about the Honor 9N on or before the 5th of August on Honor India website.

Pricing

The Honor 9N will be available in four different colors with the following tech specifications

Honor 9N with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage for Rs 11,999

Honor 9N with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage for Rs 13,999

Honor 9N with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage for Rs 16,999

All three phones do support storage expansion via micro SD card slot

Launch offers

No cost EMI on select credit cards

Rs 200 off for AXIS Bank credit card users

Rs 2,200 cash back in terms of vouchers from Reliance Jio'

Free 100 GB 4G Data from Jio

Rs 1200 off code for Myntra Shopping

15% of Super Cash (up to Rs 2000) on Mobikwik

Honor 9N specs-sheet

The Honor 9N is the most affordable Honor smartphone to launch in India with a premium all glass design and a notch. The smartphone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 659 Octa-core chipset with 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64/128 GB onboard storage.

On the camera front, the smartphone has a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone with a 13 MP + 2 MP sensor combination. On the front, the device offers a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera on the front of the smartphone.

The smartphone runs on a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing. The smartphone also runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom EMUI skin on the top of the smartphone.