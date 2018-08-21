Honor 9N flash sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart: Discount and offers

Are you looking forward to get your hands on a budget smartphone launched recently in India? Well, you have a slew of options ahead but one of the latest devices is the Honor 9N. This smartphone is exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart and will go on sale flash sale today at 12 PM.

Honor 9N was launched late in July in three variants starting from Rs. 11,999. The smartphone already went on sale from the end of July and has been selling out quickly. Today, the device will be let out for purchase once again with attractive launch offers.

Honor 9N discount and offers

The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart at 12 PM and buyers can get Rs. 2,000 discount on the purchase. Also, there will be an additional 5% discount on using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card for the purchase. In addition to these, there is no cost EMI starting Rs. 2,000 per month and other EMI options starting Rs. 1,067 per month.

Furthermore, buyers of the Honor smartphone can get Rs. 2,200 cashback and 100GB data on using Reliance Jio. The buyers can get up to Rs. 1,200 worth Myntra vouchers and the coupon code will be available in the MyJio app after recharging for Rs. 198 or Rs. 299.

Honor 9N specifications

Honor 9N (review) flaunts a 5.84-inch FHD+ FullView display with a notch. The screen has a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 79%. Under its hood, this smartphone makes use of an in-house Kirin 659 SoC based on the 16nm process. The processor is paired with a 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB.

When it comes to the camera department, the smartphone bestows a dual-lens camera setup at its rear with 13MP and 2MP sensors. There is PDAF, wide aperture mode, AR Lens, Moving Picture and Snap First, Focus Later features. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with portrait mode, 4-in-1 light Fusion technology, gender beauty mode and gesture controls.

Honor 9N boots Android 8.0 Oreo topped with the company's EMUI 8.0. The custom ROM comes with background applications and battery management to make it more efficient and smarter. It has F2FS, which optimizes the internal storage by defragmenting and clearing the system cache. A 3000mAh battery is said to power the smartphone from within.