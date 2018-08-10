Honor 9N Flipkart sale at 12 PM today: Offers, discounts and more

Flipkart is running the Big Freedom Sale with attractive discounts and cashbacks. Along with all the offers and deals the e-commerce giant is conducting the flash sale for Honor 9N and Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Honor 9N will be available in Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black color options. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, the 4GB RAM and 64GB model comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999, and the 4GB RAM plus 128GB internal storage option is priced at Rs 17,999.

Flipkart Big Freedom Sale offer

Jio buyers will receive a vouchers cashback of worth Rs 2,200 along with an additional 100GB 4G data. Buyer will also get Myntra shopping vouchers of worth Rs 1,200. Axis bank buzz credit card users will receive a discount of 5 percent on their transaction.

As a part of the sale, the selling price of all the three variant comes with a flat discount of Rs 2,000 on the MRP. You can also purchase the smartphone with HDFC Bank card and Bajaj Finserv card on No-Cost EMIs starting at Rs 2,334 per month.

Honor 9N specification

Honor 9N comes with a 5.84-inch FHD+ FullView display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The smartphone also flaunts a notch on the display. The FullView display with a notch at its top has resulted in a screen-to-body ratio of 79%. Under the hood, the Honor 9N is powered by an in-house Kirin 659 SoC based on the 16nm process.

The processor is paired with a 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB.

On the optical front, the smartphone comes with a dual-lens camera setup at its rear with the combination of a 13MP and a 2MP sensors along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling with portrait mode, 4-in-1 light Fusion technology, gender beauty mode and gesture controls.

The Honor 9N is fueled by 300mAh battery and runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.0.