Honor 9S, 9C, 9A Mid-Range Smartphones Announced: Price, Specifications

Honor 9S, Honor 9C, Honor 9A Price, Availability

The Honor 9S is the cheapest of the three smartphones, available for RUB 6,990 (roughly Rs. 7,200) and comes in blue, red, and 'The Black' color options. The mid-range among the three is the Honor 9A, available for RUB 10,990, which is roughly Rs. 11,300 and comes blue, green, and 'The Black' color variants.

The premium of the lot if the Honor 9C, priced at RUB 12,990, which is approximately Rs. 13,300. It will be available in Blue and Midnight Black color options. Honor notes that all the three smartphones will go on sale from May 4 on the Honor Russia website. There's still no input on the availability of the new smartphone in the international market.

Honor 9S Specifications

The Honor 9S is the cheapest of the three new smartphones. It comes with a 5.45-inch screen with thick bezels, which also houses the 5MP selfie camera. There's a single 8MP shooter at the rear with f/2.0 aperture. The MediaTek MT6762R chipset powers the smartphone under the hood paired with a 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, which can further be expanded up to 512GB.

The Honor 9S is a dual-SIM smartphone and comes in a single 2GB RAM variant. It comes with the usual connectivity ports like the Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging. A 3,020 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Honor 9C Features

Like the Honor 9S, the Honor 9C is also a dual-SIM smartphone but is based on Android 9. The 6.39-inch device is powered by the octa-core Kirin 710A SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that can further be expanded up to 512GB. It comes with similar connectivity options and ports like the Honor 9S.

On the camera side, there's a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary camera, and a 2MP tertiary camera. Honor has placed an 8MP selfie camera in a hole-punch design. Also, a 4,000 mAh battery powers the Honor 9C.

Honor 9A Specifications

Unlike the Honor 9C, the Honor 9A runs Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1. The dual-SIM smartphone features a 6.3-inch powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT6762R chipset. The Honor 9A comes with a single 3GB RAM option paired with 64GB onboard storage, which can be further expanded via a microSD card up to 512GB.

There's a13MP primary camera paired with a 5MP secondary camera and a 2MP tertiary shooter. The Honor 9A packs a notch on its display, which houses an 8MP selfie camera. The Honor 9A comes with the largest battery of the lot with a 5,000 mAh capacity.