ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Honor 9X India Launch Imminent, Hints Teaser

    By
    |

    Honor is all set to bring another new smartphone to the Indian market and it is believed to be the Honor 9X. Well, this device went official in the company's home market China in July 2019. Initially speculated to arrive in India late last year, it got delayed and is likely to be launched in the country sometime this month.

    Honor 9X India Launch Imminent, Hints Teaser

     

    This is not the first time we are coming across details regarding the India launch of the Honor 9X. Previously, it was hinted that the India launch could be pegged for January. Now, the same has been once again hinted by the company, thanks to the official teasers.

    Honor 9X India Launch Teasers

    Honor India has taken to Twitter to share a teaser hinting at the launch of the Honor 9X smartphone. It is believed to be the 9X as the teaser reads, "Can't forget your X? Neither can we. It's a good thing that we have someone new to fall in love with all over again!" as seen below.

    Notably, Honor sells two variants of the smartphone. The Chinese variant gets the power from the Kirin 810 SoC while the global variant is powered by the Kirin 710F chipset. As of now, it remains to be seen which of these models will be launched in India but we expect the global variant to make its way into the country.

     

    Honor 9X Specifications

    Talking about the global variant of the Honor 9X, the smartphone is fitted with a 6.59-inch IPS LCD FHD+ notchless display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The Kirin 710F SoC will work in conjunction with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space.

    Running Android 9 Pie topped with EMUI 9.1, the smartphone is fueled by a 4000mAh battery with 10W charging. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor while the Chinese variant has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

    For imaging, the international variant of the Honor 9X has a triple-camera system at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor. On the other hand, the Chinese variant comes with a dual-camera system with a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary depth sensor.

    What We Think About Honor 9X

    Given that the Honor X series smartphones are priced in the affordable market segment, the Honor 9X is likely to cost around Rs. 15,000. As of now, there is no clarity if the smartphone will have Google Mobile Services in the country. Besides the 9X, we can also expect the company to bring the Honor Magic Watch 2 to the country.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: honor news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 11:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue