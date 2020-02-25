Honor 9X Pro, Honor View 30 Pro Global Variants Announced: Price, Specs And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The global variants of Honor 9X Pro and Honor View 30 Pro have been unveiled at an online-only event in addition to Magic Watch 2, Magic Earbuds, and the MagicBook series. These smartphones have already been unveiled in the company's home market China and now these have gone global.

Notably, the Honor 9X Pro and Honor View 30 Pro do not arrive with the Google Mobile Services. Well, these smartphones use the open-source version of Android and are bundled with Huawei Mobile Services. Eventually, there is no Google Play Store access as well.

Price And Availability

The Honor 9X Pro is priced at 249 euros (approx. Rs. 19,400) and will be available in various markets including France, Germany, Egypt, the Netherlands, Malaysia and KSA in March 2020. It has been launched in Midnight Black and Phantom Purple color variants.

On the other hand, the Honor View 30 Pro has launched globally and the sale will debut in Russia soon. The pricing and availability of this device will be revealed via local channels. Notably, it is priced at 3,899 yuan (approx. Rs. 39,000) in China for the entry-level model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

Honor 9X Pro Specifications

When it comes to specifications, the Honor 9X Pro bestows a 6.59-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 92%. Under its hood, the smartphone is fueled by Kirin 810 SoC paired with 6GB RAM + 256GB ROM along with expandable storage space up to 512GB.

Running Android 9 topped with EMUI 9.1, the Honor 9X Pro gets the power from a 4000mAh battery. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and standard connectivity options. The device features a pop-up selfie camera module comprising a 16MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

At its rear, there is a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a secondary 8MP 120-degree super-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There are capabilities such as AI video stabilization, AIS Super Night Mode, and more.

Honor View 30 Pro Specifications

Detailing on Honor View 30 Pro, this smartphone adorns a 6.57-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 91.46% screen-to-body ratio. It uses Kirin 990 SoC along with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage space. The smartphone runs Android 10 topped with Magic UI 3.0.1. A 4100mAh battery fuels the Honor View 30 Pro with 40W fast charging and 27W wireless charging support.

On the imaging front, the Honor smartphone comes with triple cameras at its rear with a 40MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP secondary telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a tertiary 12MP wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. There are dual selfie sensors within the cutout housing a 32MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture.

Best Mobiles in India