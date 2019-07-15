Honor 9X Pro Official Leak: Gradient Colored Rear With Triple Cameras Revealed News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Honor 9X series smartphones are the next devices from Honor, which the users will see at a scheduled launching event. That will occur on July 23, 2019. At an event, Honor is expected to launch 9X and 9X Pro. Earlier today, Honor shared its first official image on Weibo which is of the 9X Pro. That further got validated, due to its triple rear camera design. As per the teaser, the device flaunts a Blue-Red color gradient on the rear side, showcasing X-pattern at the center.

Rumored Specifications Of Honor 9X Pro, 9X

It is speculated that both 9X and 9X Pro, would have almost the same features. As per the speculation, both the Honor 9X and 9X are fitted with a 6.59-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display comes with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, which will offer a perfect cinematic view. It is speculated that both the devices will be having a notch-less display.

According to the report, the 9X and 9X Pro will be the first Honor devices to come with the Kirin 810 chipset. Both the devices may have different camera module at the back. While 9X is rumored to have a dual camera, the 9X Pro would feature a triple rear camera setup. On the front camera part, both of them are speculated to feature a 20MP pop-up selfie camera. These smartphones may get equipped with a massive 4,000 mAh battery.

While the 9X Pro may feature 22.5W fast charging, the 9X is speculated to come with 10W fast charging technology. Both the devices are rumored to come with a 3.5mm audio jack and run Android 9(Pie) which is topped by EMUI 9.1. As far as the price of these handsets is concerned, there is no information. However, in the coming days, the complete details of both the devices are surely going to be confirmed. So, just stay tuned until July 23.

