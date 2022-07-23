Honor Will Soon Exit Indian Market For An Interesting Reason News oi-Vivek

Honor, the Chinese smartphone brand is all set to exit the Indian market very soon. The same has been confirmed by the CEO of the company -- George Zhao during an interview. The company is currently finalizing the exit from the Indian market, as it still has a few partners across the country that takes care of various businesses.

Honor actually almost made a comeback to the Indian market by launching several products such as entry-level smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and even an Android-powered tablet. The last time the company made any major announcement in the Indian market is during the Holi festival in 2021.

While Honor is growing the market share in the home market, the brand is not doing that well in India as it is facing a lot of competition from other Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, and OnePlus.

Lets make this holi safe for your loved ones. Happy Holi #HappyHoli2021 pic.twitter.com/eeINt3CDu7 — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) March 29, 2021

What Should You Do?

George Zhao, the CEO of Honor has confirmed that the brand will provide the promised after-sale support to the devices that it recently sold in the country. Hence, if you recently bought a new Honor product, then there is nothing to worry about the same.

However, if you are planning to buy an Honor product, then we recommend not to do the same. When a company plans an exit from a country, it will try to clear off the remaining stock. This also means one will have hard time sourcing components or accessories if something goes bad.

The honor was once known for its entry-level, mid-range, and high-end smartphones at an affordable price tag. Once Huawei was banned, Honor also faced some heat and the company started losing market share in the Indian market. Just like Nokia and a few other brands, Honor could sell the Indian IP rights to a third party and we could see Honor-branded phones in the coming days.

Via

Best Mobiles in India