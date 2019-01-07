Honor to launch a new "selfie" centric smartphone in India on the 8th of January 2019

Flipkart has started to tease the launch of an upcoming Honor smartphone in India. Honor is most likely to launch the Honor 10 Lite as a Flipkart exclusive on the 8th of January 2019.

Flipkart has been teasing the smartphone launch from the past few days suggesting a selfie-centric smartphone from Honor. With the new homepage banner on Flipkart, the company has officially confirmed that the Honor India will be launching a new Honor smartphone on the 8th of January 2019. Honor India is most likely to launch the Honor 10 Lite, which comes with a whopping 24 MP selfie camera.

Honor 10 Lite specifications

The Honor 10 Lite has a 6.21-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Honor 10 Lite is also the most affordable smartphone from Honor with a water-drop or dew-drop notch design, offering higher screen to body ratio. With respect to connectivity, the Honor 10 Lite offers dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The device also supports dual-channel Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS.

Coming to the optics, the Honor 10 Lite has a dual camera setup on the back with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a massive 24 MP selfie camera, which supports AI features and 1080p video recording capability.

The mobile phone has a built-in 3400 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The Honor 10 Lite runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom EMUI 9.0 skin on top.

Considering the features and specifications, the Honor 10 Lite is most likely to cost around Rs 12,000 for the base variant, and the high-end variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage might cost up to Rs 16,000.