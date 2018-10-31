Honor Magic 2, Waterplay 2 launch today: How to watch live stream

At the IFA 2018 tech show a few months back, Honor teased the Honor Magic 2. This is likely to be the first smartphone to feature a manual sliding mechanism. However, after the launch of the Mi Mix 3, Xiaomi had gone ahead of this Honor device.

Today, the Huawei sub-brand will host a global launch event in China. At the event, it will launch the Magic 2 along with the Honor Waterplay 2 tablet. Also, there will be a new smartwatch and a new version of the AirPods like wireless earphones called FlyPods. Honor will live stream the launch event for the fans across the world to catch up with the action live.

Watch Honor Magic 2 live stream

Honor Magic 2 will go official today and interested fans can stay tuned to the official website of the company to the same to catch the action live. The launch event in Beijing is all set to debut at 7 PM in the country which is around 4:30 PM in India.

What to expect from Honor Magic 2

At the IFA 2018 tech expo, George Zhao, the President at Honor teased the Magic 2. It was revealed that the device will use the flagship HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC under its hood. This processor is tipped to arrive with 8GB RAM and 128GB of default storage capacity, which can be further expanded up to 256GB of additional storage.

Going by the speculations that are making rounds on the internet, the Honor Magic 2 is likely to flaunt a 6.39-inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. For imaging, this smartphone is likely to arrive with a triple camera module at its rear with 16MP + 24MP + 16MP arrangement. The selfie camera could be a 16MP sensor with 3D facial recognition capability.

This smartphone from Honor is believed to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor, connectivity aspects such as Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Wi-Fi, dual 4G VoLTE, NFC, and USB Type-C and a 3400mAh battery as well. This smartphone is expected to be launched in gradient red, gradient blue and gradient silver colors as well.