Honor Magic 2 official teaser confirms the triple camera setup with a slider mechanism

Honor Magic 2 will be powered by the Kirin 980 SoC

    Honor, the e-smartphone brand from Huawei is all set for the launch of a flagship and a one of a kind smartphone, the Honor Magic 2 on the 31st of October (after six days of the launch of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 with a similar design).

    Honor Magic 2 official teaser confirms the triple camera setup

    And now, the company has released a bunch of product photos of the Honor Magic 2, revealing the design, color options, and the features of the smartphone on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

    Honor Magic 2 design

    In terms of design, the Honor Magic 2 comes with an all-glass back panel with a triple camera setup with AI Vision features, which is reminiscent of the Huawei P20 Pro with a gradient and colorful back panels in gradient blue and gradient red.

    The retail package of the Honor Magic 2 comes in the black color box with gold color text, which makes it look like a premium packaging.

    Slider mechanism

    One of the important change that the Honor Magic 2 offers is the slider mechanism, with this feature, Honor was able to offer higher screen to body ratio by hiding the cameras and sensors behind the display, which can only be accessed when a user opens the smartphone. The smartphone is expected to come with 3D face unlock feature, similar to the Huawei Mate 20 Pro with an in-screen fingerprint reader.

    Honor Magic 2 quick specs

    The Honor Magic 2 comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display, powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC with up to 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of internal storage. The device will have a triple camera set up at the back (16 MP monochrome sensor + 24 MP RGB sensor + 16 MP telephoto sensor) and the phone will have a 16 MP front-facing camera.

    The Honor Magic 2 will have a 3400 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 40W fast charging via USB type C, which will be able to charge the smartphone in less than 1 hour (from 0 to 100%).

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 23, 2018, 7:16 [IST]
