Honor Note 10 with a massive 6.95-inch OLED display officially launched for Rs 28,000

Honor 10 is the latest smartphone from the brand with OLED display

    Huawei's sub smartphone brand Honor has launched yet another smartphone, the Honor Note 10 in China. This time, the company has unveiled a flagship phablet made for gaming and multimedia consumption. As of now, the smartphone will be available in China and the pre-order for the same will begin from the 3rd of August.

    Honor Note 10 with a massive 6.95-inch OLED display launched

    Price

    The Honor Note 10 will be available in three RAM and storage options. Here is the complete information on the same.

    • Honor Note 10 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage for 2799 Yuan (Rs 28,000)
    • Honor Note 10 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage for 3199 Yuan (Rs 32,000)
    • Honor Note 10 with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage for 3599 (Rs 36,000)

    Design

    The Honor Note 10 does resemble the recent line of premium smartphones from the brand. The smartphone has a glass sandwich design with a metallic mid-frame to offer structural rigidity.

    Specs-sheet

    The specifications of the Honor Note 10 are similar to the Honor 10 with a bigger screen and a bigger battery. The smartphone has a massive 6.95-inch display on the front of the smartphone with a taller 18:9 aspect ratio boasting a "no-notch" design.

    Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-core chipset with 4/6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of storage. The smartphone also comes with GPU Turbo update, will improve the graphical performance of the Honor Note 10. The smartphone features "liquid-cooling-system" which will keep the smartphone cool even while gaming or while doing CPU/GPU intensive tasks.

    The smartphone does have a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone with a 16 MP + 24 MP camera combination, which is again similar to the Honor 10. On the front, there is a 13 MP selfie camera with support for Face Unlock. Also, note that the smartphone also offers a physical fingerprint sensor on the back of the smartphone.

    In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The device does support NFC, Dual Channel Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 as well.

    The smartphone is packed with a massive 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port. The smartphone is based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS with custom EMUI 8.1 skin on top, which offers a plethora of customization options.

    Conclusion

    The Honor Note 10 seems like a great device with respect to value for money proposition. As the smartphone has an OLED display, the smartphone is expected to offer impressive battery life as well. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Honor Note 10 in India.

