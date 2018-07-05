Honor Note 10 renders leaked: Metal unibody, dual camera and a notch less design

Huawei/Honor is launching flagship smartphones almost every quarter and the company might soon launch a new flagship smartphone with a "note" moniker. The leaked render of the expected Honor Note 10 suggests that the device has no similarities to the Honor 10, instead, it looks like a stretched down version of the Honor View 10, which also has similar specifications as of the Honor 10.

According to the leaked render, the smartphone has a complete metal unibody design with a dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone similar to the Honor View 10. However, unlike the Honor View 10, the alleged Honor Note 10 has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, which is a main differentiating factor between the both. The device has a Honor logo on the bottom chin and the has a similar logo on the back of the smartphone as well.

We recently covered a story about the leaked specifications of the Honor 10, based on a shipment box and the new leak also suggests similar specifications as of the previous leak.

Honor Note 10 speculated specifications

The Honor Note 10 is most likely to have similar internals as of the Honor 10, except for the display. As mentioned before, the Honor Note 10 will have a 6.9 inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a notch on the top of the smartphone. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin Octa-core chipset with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB onboard storage.

In terms of camera capability, the Honor Note 10 is expected to have a similar camera setup as of the Honor 10 with AI and Face Unlock support. In terms of battery, the Note moniker will have a higher capacity battery than that of the Honor 10 with fast charging support. The smartphone is likely to have a USB type C port and is also expected to retain the 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

Considering the OLED display, the Honor Note 10 is likely to cost more than the Honor 10 or the Honor View 10. In fact, the Honor Note 10 could be the costliest Honor smartphone.

