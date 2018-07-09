Honor Note 10 to launch with AI features confirmed in teaser

Huawei's sub-brand Honor confirmed that it will soon introduce a new Honor Note 10 smartphone. This phone will be the successor of the Honor Note 8 which was introduced back in 2016. Surprisingly, the company is skipping the Honor Note 9 which was expected to go official last year. Honor Note 10 also comes with AI features.

The Honor Note 10 is most likely to have similar internals as of the Honor 10, except for the display. As mentioned before, the Honor Note 10 will have a 6.9 inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a notch on the top of the smartphone with minimal bezels.

Under the hood, the device is said to be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970/975 Octa-core chipset. The smartphone is also said to be coming with GPU Turbo, the company's latest technology that increases graphics processing efficiency.

The Honor Note 10 is expected to back by at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB onboard storage.

In terms of camera capability, the Honor Note 10 is expected to have a similar camera setup as of the Honor 10 with AI and Face Unlock support. In terms of battery, the Note moniker will have a higher capacity battery than that of the Honor 10 with fast charging support.

Some reports claim that the Honor Note 10 will pack 6000mAh battery, which could be the biggest in the Honor series. The smartphone is likely to have a USB type C port and is also expected to retain the 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

Considering the OLED display, the Honor Note 10 is likely to cost more than the Honor 10 or the Honor View 10. In fact, the Honor Note 10 could be the costliest Honor smartphone so far.

Note that all this information are expected and guesses, it's better to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt. We should know more details when the phone gets certified, and the official release date of the phone is sometime next week.

Source