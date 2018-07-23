Honor Note 10 spotted on TENAA listing: Confirmed 4900mAh battery, 8GB RAM and more

Huawei's sub-brand Honor confirmed last week that the Honor Note 10, which is the successor of Honor Note 8 will be introduced on July 31. Now the smartphone has passed through the TENAA certification with the model number RVL-AL09. The listing all the specification of the smartphone ahead of its official announcement.

Honor Note 10 TENAA specification

According to TENAA listing, the smartphone will sport a larger 6.95-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels and 18:5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Honor Note 10 is said to be powered by an octa-core Huawei Kirin 970 SoC with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo. The smartphone is backed by 6GB and 8GB RAM, it is said to be available in three storage variant 64GB, 128GB and 512GB. Moreover, it can also be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the listing reveals that the smartphone will come with a dual camera setup on the rear, but it hasn't disclosed the camera specification. But, according to previous leaks, the smartphone will come with a 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, CAF, and 24MP secondary rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. On the front, it is said to house a 13MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone is expected to offer dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C. The phone will also come with a fingerprint scanner, now it's not clear whether it will be rear mounted or in-display scanner.

TENAA listing has also confirmed that the Honor Note 10 will pack a 4,900mAh battery with fast charging support. It will run on Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2.

The Honor Note 10 is expected to come in black and blue colors. So far no one knows anything about the design of the smartphone. But we can expect to see some teasers or poster ahead of the launch. The pricing of the phone will be disclosed once it gets official.

