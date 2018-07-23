ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Honor Note 10 spotted on TENAA listing: Confirmed 4900mAh battery, 8GB RAM and more

Honor Note 10 spotted on TENAA certification ahead of the official launch and confirms all the specification.

By:

Related Articles

    Huawei's sub-brand Honor confirmed last week that the Honor Note 10, which is the successor of Honor Note 8 will be introduced on July 31. Now the smartphone has passed through the TENAA certification with the model number RVL-AL09. The listing all the specification of the smartphone ahead of its official announcement.

    Honor Note 10 spotted on TENAA: Confirms 4900mAh battery and more

    Honor Note 10 TENAA specification

    According to TENAA listing, the smartphone will sport a larger 6.95-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels and 18:5:9 aspect ratio.

    Under the hood, the Honor Note 10 is said to be powered by an octa-core Huawei Kirin 970 SoC with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU, i7 co-processor, NPU, GPU Turbo. The smartphone is backed by 6GB and 8GB RAM, it is said to be available in three storage variant 64GB, 128GB and 512GB. Moreover, it can also be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

    On the optical front, the listing reveals that the smartphone will come with a dual camera setup on the rear, but it hasn't disclosed the camera specification. But, according to previous leaks, the smartphone will come with a 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, CAF, and 24MP secondary rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. On the front, it is said to house a 13MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

    Honor Note 10 spotted on TENAA: Confirms 4900mAh battery and more

    On the connectivity part, the smartphone is expected to offer dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C. The phone will also come with a fingerprint scanner, now it's not clear whether it will be rear mounted or in-display scanner.

    TENAA listing has also confirmed that the Honor Note 10 will pack a 4,900mAh battery with fast charging support. It will run on Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2.

    The Honor Note 10 is expected to come in black and blue colors. So far no one knows anything about the design of the smartphone. But we can expect to see some teasers or poster ahead of the launch. The pricing of the phone will be disclosed once it gets official.

    Source

    Read More About: honor note tenaa smartphone honor news
    Story first published: Monday, July 23, 2018, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue