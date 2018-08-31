ENGLISH

Honor Play flash sale at 12pm today: Price, specs and offers

Honor Play is all set to go on its third flash sale in India today. The sale will kick start at 12pm exclusively on Amazon India. All you need to know about the launch offers.

    After its two successful flash sale, the Honor Play is back for its third flash sale in India. The company launched the smartphone on 31 August, with a price tag of Rs 19,999. The Honor Play will be up for flash sale exclusively on Amazon India, and the sale will kick start at 12 pm.

    Honor Play flash sale at 12pm today: Price, specs and offers

    So anyone who is interested in the sale can grab the smartphone on Amazon.in. We should recommend you to log into your Amazon India account for a few minutes before the sale. It's better to be ready with your card details in case you need to pay online and there is no COD option.

    Honor Play launch offers

    At the time of the launch, the company has announced some special benefits for the new and existing Vodafone customer. Vodafone prepaid and postpaid users will get an additional 10GB of data for a year. This additional data will be given to users at the beginning of every month. But there is a catch, this offer is only valid for customers with an unlimited Vodafone pack.

    Honor Play flash sale at 12pm today: Price, specs and offers

    Honor Play specifications and features

    The Honor Play has a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a notch on the top offering a resolution of 2280 x 1080px. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-core chipset with either 4/6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage with a micro SD card slot.

    On the optical front, the Honor Play sports a dual camera setup with the combination of a 16 MP sensor and a 2 MP rear camera sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone houses a 16 MP camera for selfies and video calls. The front camera also features D studio lighting and portrait mode support and also happen to offer Face Unlock.

    The Honor Play has a 3750 mAh sealed Li-ion battery with fast charging support via USB type C port. According to Honor, the smartphone can last up to 2 days on a single charge, which is also phenomenal.

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 11:27 [IST]
