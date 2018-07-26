Honor Play with GPU Turbo mode to launch in India on 6th of August: Expected to cost Rs 19,999

Honor recently launched the Honor 9N in India. And now, the company is gearing up for yet another smartphone launch in India on the 6th of August. Unlike the Honor 9N, which was a mid-tier smartphone, the company will be launching a flagship smartphone targetted towards the gaming enthusiasts by launching the Honor Play in India.

The Honor Play will be unveiled on the 6th of August and the smartphone will be available exclusively on Amazon. The Honor Play will be the third smartphone from the brand based on HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-core chipset. And, if rumors are to be believed then the Honor Play could be the most affordable smartphone based on the Kirin 970 chipset.

The Honor Play was recently launched in China with 4GB RAM + 64 GB storage for 1999 Yuan (Rs 21,000) and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for 2399 Yuan (Rs 25000). The Honor Play is likely to launch in India at a similar price tag. Also, note that the Honor Play is the first Huawei/Honor smartphone to support GPU Turbo Technology to boost the graphics performance of the smartphone while gaming and multitasking.

Design

In terms of design, the Honor Play takes some hues from the Honor View 10 and the Honor 10. Just like the Honor View 10, the Honor Play has a full metal unibody design and it also has a notch on the top of the display similar to the Honor 10.

Specs

Compared to the Honor 10 and the Honor View 10, the Honor Play has a mediocre set of cameras with a 16 MP RGB sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor similar to the Honor 7x. However, there is a massive 16 MP front-facing selfie camera on the front with support for Face Unlock.

The Honor Play also has a substantially bigger 3750 mAh Li-ion battery with a USB type C port with fast charging and data syncing along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone supports Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE on both the SIM card slots. Just like the Honor 10 and the Honor View 10, the smartphone will support active dual VoLTE.

Conclusion

It seems like Honor has created an affordable gaming smartphone with a few compromises on the optics department. Considering all parameters, the company is expected to launch both 4 GB and 6 GB RAM variant for a price of Rs 19,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.