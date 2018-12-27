ENGLISH

Honor V20 launching as Honor View20 exclusively via Amazon India

Honor View20 is powered by the Kirin 980 SoC

    Honor officially launched the Honor V20 in China, which is the first smartphone from the company with a display hole technology. Honor India has officially started to tease the launch of the Honor V20 in India as the Honor View20. Just like the Honor View10, the Honor View20 will be available exclusively on Amazon.

    Honor V20 launching as Honor View20 exclusively via Amazon India

     

    The company has started to tease the launch of the Honor View20 on Twitter with 8 World's First Technology and a hashtag #TechPioneer. The base variant of the Honor V20 retails in China for 2999 Yuan (Rs 30,400), so the base variant of the Honor View20 is expected to cost around Rs 30,000. Considering the price of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, the Honor View20 will be the most affordable smartphone with the 7nm Kirin 980 SoC.

    Honor View20 specifications

    The Honor View20 has a special all-glass unibody design with a V-shaped textured back panel, which offers a unique design aspect to the smartphone.

    The Honor View20 has a 6.4-inch IPS LCD grade screen with a resolution of 2310 x 1080p. The Honor View20 is not just an ordinary smartphone display, as the phone has a circular hole on the top right corner of the smartphone with a 25 MP selfie camera within the 4.5mm circular cutout.

     

    The smartphone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC with Mali-G76MP10 GPU. The device is available with 6/8 GB of RAM with 64/128/256 GB of internal storage with dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

    The device has a dual camera setup on the back with a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor with a TOF 3D secondary rear camera to help with the augmented reality imaging using the primary camera setup. The Honor View20 has a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with 22.5W fast charging support via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 11:49 [IST]
