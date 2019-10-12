Honor V30 Series Leaked Renders Reveal Gradient Design, Mate 20 Pro-Like Cameras News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Honor is working on its flagship V30 smartphone series which has been making rounds over the web for quite some time now. The upcoming series is expected to be introduced with the V30 and the V30 Pro. Recently, the rumor mill tipped some of the specifications and features of both the smartphones. In the latest development, the press renders of the Honor V30 series reveals the design and the specifications.

Honor V30, V30 Pro Press Renders Leak Online

The leaked press renders of the Huawei V30 Pro show a gradient design pattern similar to the Mate 20 Pro. The renders shared on Twitter by @AndroidSaint reveal a gradient rear panel. Notably, only the rear panel is highlighted in the tweet.

While the standard Honor V30 is said to offer a triple-lens rear camera setup, the V30 Pro will likely offer a quad-camera setup. And similar to the Mate 20 series, the cameras will be aligned in a square-pattern. It is further being said that the Honor V30 Pro will come with a dual-punch hole design.

As for the specifications, the Honor V30 series is likely to retain the punch-hole display. Both the units are likely to ship with an AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

In terms of processor, both smartphones are likely to get their power from the in-house Kirin 900 chipset. The V30 Pro could be launched with 5G support as well. It is being speculated that the company might ship the Honor V30 series with an open-source Android 10 OS with EMUI skin on top. Moreover, we can expect at least 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

Both the smartphones are said to be equipped with a 60MP primary sensor at the rear. The other sensors are yet to be disclosed. Honor is said to pack a 4,000 mAh battery on the standard V30 with a 22.5W SuperCharge support.

