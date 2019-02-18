Honor to setup 3D motion gaming units powered by Honor View20

The Honor View20 is the only smartphone available in India with punch-hole display technology. The smartphone was recently launched in India as an Amazon exclusive. According to the latest update, the Honor View20 will be available via Reliance Digital and My Jio stores as well.

Honor will set up 3D motion gaming units across the country with the help of Reliance Digital and My Jio stores for users to experience the capabilities of the Honor View20. These setups will be up and running from the 16th of February.

Honor will demonstrate the power of the 3D motion games using the build in TOF camera on the Honor View20 from the 16th of February to 25th of February. At these events, users will be able to experience the look, feel, and the features of the Honor View20.

Locations

Reliance Digital stores at Mantri Mall in Bangalore

R City and Infiniti Malad in Mumbai

Shipra Mall in Ghaziabad, Ambience Mall in Gurgaon

Market City Mall in Chennai

Inorbit Mall and AS Rao Mall in Hyderabad

Honor View20 specifications

The Honor View 20 comes with a 6.4-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution with punch-hole display technology, offering higher screen to body ratio. The HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC powers the smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

The device has a dual camera setup on the back with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor and a 3D TOF camera. On the front, the device has a 25 MP selfie camera, located within the punch-hole display.

The Honor View20 is fueled by a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 22.5W fast charging via USB type C port, and the smartphone also has a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the device runs on Android 9 Pie with custom magicUI 2.0 skin on top. The base variant of the Honor View20 retails for Rs 37,999, and the high-end variant with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage retails for Rs 45,999.