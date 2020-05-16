Honor X10 5G Leaked Renders Reveal Design In Full Glory Ahead Of Launch

Photo Credit: VMall

Honor X10 5G Leaked Design

The latest set of leaks that comes via VMall and CNMO which is a Chinese technology blog reveals the complete design of the Honor X10 5G. The leaked renders confirm a full-screen notch-less design. The device is seen with a pop-up selfie camera setup which was suggested via leaks as well.

The leaked renders also confirm the presence of a triple camera setup at the rear which is housed vertically inside a rectangular module. The RYYB marking is also inscribed beside the camera sensors. The rear panel is seen with a gradient tone featuring a textured pattern.

The positioning of the volume keys seems to be on the right edge alongside the fingerprint scanner. But, it can't be said for sure if the fingerprint scanner is really placed on the side-panel or the device will be equipped with an in-display scanner. Also, this render shows just one color option and we aren't yet sure how many color options the company will introduce at the launch.

Honor X10 5G Leaked Specifications

The Honor X10 5G has been spotted on TENNA and also on the benchmark website Geekbench. The device has been leaked with a 6.63-inches display which is said to offer an FHD+ resolution. The pop-up selfie camera setup is said to feature a 16MP snapper.

The rear camera setup is confirmed to pack a 40MP Sony IMX600 sensor with an RYYB filter. The primary sensor will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The company has also confirmed the Honor X10 5G will be equipped with the HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G processor.

The device is said to come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. It could arrive with Android 10 OS and pack a 4,100 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

