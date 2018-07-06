How to buy the Asus ZenFone 5z for just Rs 26,999?

The Asus ZenFone 5z is the latest "affordable" flagship smartphone in India, which is also the most affordable phone running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. The smartphone will be exclusively available in Flipkart and the device will go on sale from the 9th of July 2018.

The smartphone retails in India for a starting price of Rs 29,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and goes up to Rs 36,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The company has now come up with a new offer, where the users can buy the Asus ZenFone 5z for as low as Rs 26,999 on the first day of the sale itself. In fact, this price is similar to the Nokia 7 Plus, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset.

How to get the Asus ZenFone 5z for Rs 26,999?

This is an exclusive launch offer on Flipkart, where ICICI bank customers can get a flat discount of Rs 3000 on all three ZenFone 5z models. One has to check out the smartphone from Flipkart and has to complete the payment using either ICICI Debit or Credit card, in fact, the offer is even applicable for EMI transactions as well. After a flat discount.

Asus ZenFone 5z with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage will be available for Rs 26,999

Asus ZenFone 5z with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage will be available for Rs 29,999

Asus ZenFone 5z with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage will be available for Rs 33,999

Additional offers available for the Asus ZenFone 5z

Complete mobile protection for Rs 499, which will cover all types of damages and repairs.

Rs 2,200 cashback for Jio users in terms of 22 vouchers worth Rs 50 rupees, which can are redeemable on My Jio app (while recharging).

Free 100 GB data (10 GB per recharge up to 10 subsequent recharges).

No cost EMI options, starting from Rs 3,333 per month, where selected credit card providers will not levy any charges.

There are a whole bunch of offers applicable for the Asus ZenFone 5z. However, some of these offers are only applicable on the first day of sale, so, to get most out of your money, try to buy the ZenFone 5z on the first day of the commencement of the sale.