How to install Android 9 Pie based OxygenOS (Open Beta 2) on OnePlus 6

OnePlus 3, 3T, 5, 5T and OnePlus 6 are eligible for Android 9 Pie update

    The OnePlus 6 is the first smartphone from OnePlus to official receive the Android 9 Pie software update with OxygenOS. The company has now released the second beta of the Android 9 Pie update for the OnePlus 6, which patches some of the bugs found on the first beta.

    How to install Android 9 Pie on the OnePlus 6?

     

    • Download the Android 9 Pie OxygenOS Open Beta 2 from this link
    • Install the update package by sideloading it via TWRP or the stock system update app
    • Do not restart your smartphone while the system is being updated
    • After the successful update process, your smartphone will boot with Android 9 Pie OS with custom OxygenOS skin

    What's new on the OxygenOS Beta 2?

    System

    • Improved stability for Wi-Fi connection
    • Optimized background power consumption control
    • Optimization for the pocket mode to reduce accidental touches

    Launcher

    • Optimized multitasking UI

    Camera

    • Optimized image quality for the front camera

    Messages

    • Improved UI for Verification Codes (for OTP), making it easier to find what you want

    OnePlus 6 specifications

    The OnePlus 6 is the flagship smartphone from the flagship-killer company OnePlus based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with a modern 19:9 aspect ratio OLED display with a notch on top. The smartphone has a premium glass sandwich design with a metallic mid-frame along with a glass back (in four different colors).

    The smartphone comes with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB internal storage. However, unlike most of the Android smartphone, the OnePlus 6 does not have a micro SD for storage expansion.

    The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 20 MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a 16 MP front-facing camera with support for Face Unlock. However, unlike the Poco F1, the Face Unlock on the OnePlus 6 does not work in the low-light environment.

    The OnePlus 6 has a 3300 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging (Dash Charging) via USB type C port and the smartphone also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo and now being updated to Android 9 Pie.

