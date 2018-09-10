How to install Android 9 Pie based OxygenOS (Open Beta 2) on OnePlus 6

How to install Android 9 Pie on the OnePlus 6?

Download the Android 9 Pie OxygenOS Open Beta 2 from this link

Install the update package by sideloading it via TWRP or the stock system update app

Do not restart your smartphone while the system is being updated

After the successful update process, your smartphone will boot with Android 9 Pie OS with custom OxygenOS skin

What's new on the OxygenOS Beta 2?

System

Improved stability for Wi-Fi connection

Optimized background power consumption control

Optimization for the pocket mode to reduce accidental touches

Launcher

Optimized multitasking UI

Camera

Optimized image quality for the front camera

Messages

Improved UI for Verification Codes (for OTP), making it easier to find what you want

OnePlus 6 specifications

The OnePlus 6 is the flagship smartphone from the flagship-killer company OnePlus based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with a modern 19:9 aspect ratio OLED display with a notch on top. The smartphone has a premium glass sandwich design with a metallic mid-frame along with a glass back (in four different colors).

The smartphone comes with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB internal storage. However, unlike most of the Android smartphone, the OnePlus 6 does not have a micro SD for storage expansion.

The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 16 MP primary sensor and a 20 MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone has a 16 MP front-facing camera with support for Face Unlock. However, unlike the Poco F1, the Face Unlock on the OnePlus 6 does not work in the low-light environment.

The OnePlus 6 has a 3300 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging (Dash Charging) via USB type C port and the smartphone also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. Lastly, the smartphone was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo and now being updated to Android 9 Pie.