How To Avail Up To Rs. 20,000 Discount On Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 series can now be purchased at some crazy discounts. The smartphone brand has announced some special offers on the flagship Galaxy S10+, S10, and S10e handsets. Under the new scheme, interested buyers can avail an instant cashback of up to Rs. 20,000 on the purchase of these smartphones. The sale starts from today, i.e. January 04, 2020 and will last till January 31, 2020. Here's how you can avail some good discounts on the Galaxy S10 series.

If you were planning to purchase the 512 GB and 128 GB variant of Galaxy S10, you can avail a cashback of Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 12,000 respectively. These discounts are calculated against the market price of the handset, which are considerably higher than the online prices of the smartphone. For instance, The Galaxy S10 512GB is priced at Rs. 76,900 on Amazon.in, while the company mentions the market price at Rs. 84,900.

Similarly, Samsung is offering a cashback of Rs. 12,000 on the 512 GB and 128 GB variant of the Galaxy S10+. The company has once again offered this cashback on the market price of the handsets, which is listed as Rs. 91,900 and Rs. 73,900 respectively. The online prices of these variants of the Galaxy S10+ have noticeable differences when compared to the market prices.

On the other hand, you can purchase the Galaxy S10e with a cashback discount of Rs. 8,000. The market price listed by the brand for the handset is Rs. 55,900, which was the original launch price of the handset. The Galaxy S10e is already available at Rs. 47,900 on Amazon.in, which is nothing but the discounted price of the handset after the Samsung's cashback offer.

Overall, the cashback discounts are valid only on the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+. You can buy the Galaxy S10e at the discounted price on Amazon.in even without the Samsung's cashback offer. The aforementioned offers on the Galaxy S10 series will be available across offline and online channels and at Samsung Opera House stores across India.

Notably, the discounts on the Galaxy S10 series comes just after the launch of the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite handsets. Samsung will showcase the new handsets at the upcoming CES 2020. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite flaunts a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It is backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor based on the 7nm platform along with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite also offers the same 6.7-inch FHD+ screen and is backed by the same chipset. But it comes with support for S-Pen stylus similar to the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

