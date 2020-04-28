HTC Desire 20 Pro Budget Smartphone In Development: What’s New News oi-Sharmishte Datti

For a long time, there was hardly any news about once popular smartphone brands- HTC. However, it's been a while since HTC launched a flagship device and seems to have given up on it. Instead, HTC is concentrating on mid-range budget smartphones under the Desire and Wildfire series. Reports suggest a new HTC mid-range smartphone is in development.

Looking back, the last high-end flagship smartphone from HTC was launched in 2018, namely the Exodus 1. Technically, the HTC Exodus 1 was the slightly tweaked version of the HTC U12+. Since then, the Taiwan-based electronics giant has halted developing flagship smartphones or at least seems to have done so.

HTC Desire 20 Pro: What To Expect?

Yet, HTC is still manufacturing smartphones, particularly mid-range devices. A report from noted ROM developer and HTC leaker LlabTooFeR revealed that the company is working on a Desire 20 Pro handset. HTC first launched the Desire 12/12+ back in 2018. Next, came the Desire 19 Plus in 2019. And now, we're hearing about the Desire 20 Pro smartphone.

The report notes that the upcoming HTC Desire 20 Pro will look like the OnePlus 8 upfront and like the Xiaomi Mi 10 from the back. Currently, in development, the smartphone is running around with the codename Bayamo.

Adding to the list of rumors, LlabTooFeR claims to have found a benchmark report run on the HTC Desire 20 Pro. The benchmark notes that Desire 20 Pro comes with an unspecified 1.8Hz Qualcomm processor with a 6GB RAM. Like most new smartphones, the HTC Desire 20 Pro is said to run Android 10.

I thought HTC is dead... But HTC Desire 20 Pro is in the pipeline... Design is kind of a mix One Plus 8 on the front and Mi10 on the back... Yea, 3.5mm audio jack is there, lol😅 — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) April 25, 2020

Furthermore, the report notes that the performance of the upcoming HTC smartphone sees to be approximately close with the Google Pixel 3a XL, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset. However, users are advised to take leaked benchmark reports with a grain of salt.

HTC is one of those smartphones and other consumer gadgets maker to bring out unique hardware designs. Despite its shortcomings, the company has always stood out for its hardware. However, given its history with flagship smartphones, it's hard to determine what new features the HTC Desire 20 Pro would offer.

