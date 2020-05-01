HTC Desire 20 Pro Design Renders: Quad-Camera, Rear Fingerprint Scanner And Punch-Hole Display News oi-Rohit Arora

It seems HTC hasn't given up on smartphone business yet. Some new leaks have surfaced online confirming the recent information tipped by the noted ROM developer and HTC leaker LlabTooFeR about an upcoming Desire series handset. Codenamed Bayamo, the Desire 20 Pro could be the company's upcoming mid-range smartphone for Taiwanese market, which might also make it to other countries on a later stage.

Going by the leaked sketch, the handset looks sleek and modern. The rear panel shows a vertically aligned quad-lens camera setup. The four cameras could include a primary sensor, a macro lens, telephoto or wide-angle and possibly a depth sensor to create bokeh. These are just assumptions and we can only wait for the brand to reveal some official details on the camera specifications.

A conventional fingerprint scanner can also be seen at the rear panel. Some reports also suggest that the Desire 20 Pro will also feature the good old 3.5mm headphone jack. This indicated that the company wants to target mid-range price segment with the phone in discussion.

The front of the smartphone shows a full-screen display. A punch-hole for the selfie camera can be seen at the top left corner. The volume rockers and the power button can be seen on the right hand side of the handset. Looking at the sleek form factor, the smartphone could be backed by a humble battery cell of capacity less than 4,000mAh.

Based on the previous leaks, the upcoming Desire 20 Pro is expected to be powered by a 6th generation Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.In that cse, the HTC Desire 20 Pro could rival the Pixel 3a or the upcoming OnePlus 8 Lite (OnePlus 8Z) smartphone. The company could launch the handset in two RAM configurations- 6GB and 8GB RAM.

Like most new smartphones, the HTC Desire 20 Pro is said to run on Android 10. It would be appreciable if the company launch the new handset with Google's stock Android OS.

Overall, the Desire 20 Pro could be a sub-25K smartphone with mid-range specifications.

Notably, HTC quit selling smartphones in India in 2018. The company's departure from the growing Indian smartphone market did not come as a surprise to us. The brand was simply not able to cope up with the competition. However, the comapny was in news once again for talking to domestic smartphone makers in order to make a comeback to the growing Indian market.

We re not sure whether HTC is planning to launch the leaked handset in the Indian market. Considering the specifications on offer, the company has to do better if it wants to make a comeback in the highly competitive space dominated by the likes of Xiaomi, samsung, Realme and Oppo.

