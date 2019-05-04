HTC might soon launch an entry-level smartphone with 6 GB of RAM reveals Geekbench listing News oi-Vivek HTC = High Tech Computer

HTC or High Tech Computer, a Taiwan tech-company was the first smartphone maker to launch a smartphone powered by Android OS. In the last decade, HTC has launched a good number of smartphones with a lot of innovative features. However, the last few years have been very challenging, where the Chinese smartphone brands have been offering affordable smartphones, and HTC fails to cope up with the same.

An entry-level phone with 6 GB RAM

The recent listing on Geekbench suggests that the company is working on a new entry-level smartphone, which might launch in the coming day. An unknown HTC smartphone with model number HTC 2Q741 has been spotted on Geekbench.

Geekbench listing reveals that the smartphone scores 897 points on single core and 4385 points on multi-core performance. As per the listing, the smartphone is powered by an Octa-core chipset from MediaTek (Probably the MediaTek Helio P35), coupled with 6GB of RAM.

The benchmark scores reveal that the smartphone will sport an entry-level processor with 6 GB of RAM, which is a bit strange, considering the performance of the device. The listing also reveals that the smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS, probably with a custom skin on top.

Do note that, the company is also working on a similar smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with the model number HTC 2Q7A100. It looks like the company will launch the Qualcomm variant in select markets, and the remaining countries will see a MediaTek variant.

If HTC price their devices competitively, then HTC still has brand value, at least in the country like India, where HTC is considered as a premium smartphone maker. What is your opinion companies using a MediaTek or a Qualcomm chipset? Which one do you prefer over one onther MediaTek or Qualcomm? Let us know in the comment box below.