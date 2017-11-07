HTC Ocean Harmony smartphone key specs leaked; December launch likely

Just when we thought HTC was done with launching smartphones in 2017, fresh information from Slashleaks suggests otherwise. The publication claims that another U series smartphone is in the making and it could be unveiled in December.

If you recall, HTC was initially rumored to launch three smartphones on November 2. However, the company just introduced the U11 Plus and U11 Life. According to Slashleaks, the third smartphone which was not announced is codenamed as HTC Ocean Harmony. While the publication has also revealed the entire specs sheet of the handset, it has not revealed what will it be called after launch.

The HTC Ocean Harmony is said to come with a 5.99-inch Super-LCD 5 screen. The display will deliver full HD+ resolution of 2,160×1,080 pixels. This screen resolution indicates that the upcoming smartphone will have an aspect ratio of 18:9.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor is likely to power the device. Earlier leaks have revealed that the HTC Ocean Harmony will offer 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage capacity. The device is speculated to be packed with a large 3,930mAh battery to keep the lights on.

Besides this, just like the newly launched U11 Plus and U11 Life, the HTC Ocean Harmony may also come with squeezable frame for Edge Sense feature. Judging from the specs, the Ocean Harmony seems like a watered-down version of the U11 Plus.

If the Ocean Harmony eventually gets launched in December, it will be 6th HTC U series smartphone of this year. The Taiwanese company has already announced its 2018 plans. It will be launching 5-6 smartphones next year. Most importantly, the company will re-enter the dual camera smartphone market.