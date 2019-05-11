HTC U11, U11+, and U12+ will receive Android 9 Pie update by June 2019 News oi-Vivek HTC U12+ is the current flagship smartphone from HTC

Back in days, HTC was one of the first smartphone brands to upgrade their smartphones to the latest Android OS, and the same cannot be said about the current situation. Just a few days before, Google officially unveiled Android 10 Q, the next version of Android OS, and now, HTC also announced the timeline for the Android 9 Pie update for select HTC smartphones.

According to the tweet from HTC official handle, three HTC smartphones will receive Android 9 Pie update by June 2019. Here are the complete details on the timeline for the Android 9 Pie update for select HTC smartphones.

We want to share the release schedule of the Android Pie updates for #HTC smartphones. Please note, certain regions & carrier deployment may affect these dates. U11 rollout will begin late May, 2019; U11+ will begin late June, 2019; U12+ will begin mid-June, 2019. Thank you pic.twitter.com/eyeCdX5qWm — HTC (@htc) May 10, 2019

The latest tweet from HTC suggests that at least three HTC smartphones will receive Android 9 Pie update in June 2019. The HTC U11 will receive Android 9 Pie update by the end of May 2019, whereas, the HTC U11+ and the HTC U12+ will receive the Android 9 Pie update the end of June 2019. As of now, there is no information on other HTC smartphones that might receive Android 9 Pie update.

Why is Android 9 Pie update getting late for HTC phones?

The sales of HTC smartphones have been getting thinner from the last year, and the company wasn't making enough profit to stay afloat. In 2018, HTC stopped making new smartphones, and now, the company is taking the final steps to keep up the promise (offering at least two major Android updates to HTC flagship smartphones).

Considering the current scenario, HTC is most likely to stop releasing new software updates, and, Android 9 Pie might be the last software update that the HTC U11, HTC U11+, and the HTC U12+ might receive.

Do you still use an HTC smartphone? If so, then, what is the best feature that you like about your device? Share your views in the comment box.