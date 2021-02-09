HTC Wildfire E Lite With Android Go Officially Announced: Price, Availability News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HTC has started its innings in 2021 by expanding its budget Android smartphone portfolio. The latest affordable device by the company to be announced in the market is the Wildfire E Lite. The company has limited the availability of the new budget offering to South Africa and Russia. The HTC Wildfire E Lite is an Android Go Edition smartphone which has some basic set of features such as a dual rear camera setup and an HD+ display.

HTC Wildfire E Lite Complete Specifications And Features

The HTC Wildfire E Lite has been launched with an IPS LCD display. The 5.45-inch panel supports the HD+ resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display comes sans a notch and the top bezel is thick; so is the chin. The device has a horizontally aligned dual-camera module at the rear which comprises 8MP primary sensor.

The secondary sensor is a 0.3MP lens which will aid on depth mapping. Upfront, the HTC Wildfire has a 5MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. The smartphone uses the entry-level MediaTek Helio A20 chipset for processing. The smartphone features will be available with 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage.

The device will also support external microSD card for additional storage requirements. Since this is an Android Go Edition device, it is unlikely that the company introduces a higher-end variant in the future.

The device will boot on Android 10 OS (Go Edition). The connectivity aspects are standard including a micro USB 2.0 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual LTE support, single-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The device has a 3,000 mAh battery.

HTC Wildfire E Lite Price And Sale

The HTC Wildfire has been announced with ZAR 1,549 (approx Rs. 7,6100) price tag in South Africa and RUB 7,790 (roughly Rs. 7,665) in Russia. It will be available with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage option and in a single black colour option.

