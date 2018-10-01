Huawei announced Y9 2019 with Kirin 710, 6GB RAM, quad cameras and more

Huawei has finally introduced its latest Y9 2019 smartphone after it received the certification recently. The smartphone has been in rumors for quite a long time and now the company has broken the silence by launching this smartphone. Design wise the smartphone looks similar to the Honor 8X. The smartphone also houses a notch on the display and carries an aspect ratio of 9:5:9.

Huawei Y9 2019 specifications

The Huawei Y9 2019 flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with the resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 along with a notch on the top which houses the selfie camera and a couple of sensors. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 base on a 12nm process, with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by a 4GB RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB onboard storage. If that is not enough then you can expand the memory up to 400GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Y9 2019 sports a dual rear camera setup with the combination of a 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and 2-megapixel secondary camera sensor to capture depth information in portrait mode. At the front, the smartphone sports a dual camera module with the combination of a 13-megapixel primary, and 2-megapixel secondary camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS. The dimensions of the phone are 162.4×77.1×8.05mm and it weighs around 173grams. Apart from the rear cameras and LED flash the rear panel also houses a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for one-touch unlocking the phone. The company claims the fingerprint scanner is capable of unlocking the phone in 0.3 seconds.

The Huawei Y9 2019 is fueled by a 4000mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support and runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2. The smartphone will be available in Midnight Black, Blue Swarovski and Aurora Purple color option. It will go on sale by mid-October and the price of the phone will be out soon. According to Evan Blass, the phone will first launch in China.