Huawei continues to dominate smartphone market in China

    Huawei, the global smartphone giant, which overtook Apple in 2018, widens the lead over the competition in China's smartphone market. According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide, Huawei's smartphone shipments ranked first, with the market share reaching up to 29% in Q4 2018. The company recorded a growth of 23.3% in its shipments over the same period last year.

    According to Counterpoint Research's recent Market Pulse December 2018 report, Huawei almost doubled its market share (10%) in the premium segment growing 97% year-on-year thanks to the P20 and Mate 20 series sales. In China alone, the company captured 25% market share, recording a 16% year-on-year growth.

    Besides, the company is also going to unveil its 5G smartphone at the MWC 2019. The device will also be the company's first foldable device. As of now, not much is known about the device, but it's certain that the device will feature the latest and top-of-the-line specifications.

    According to a new patent published by WIPO, Huawei is also working on a pair of AR glasses that will have a panel to place smartwatch. The patent comes under the 'Eyeglass Frame' moniker and describes a lightweight AR headset which might be costlier thanks to its advanced techs.

    Since the AR glasses would require a smartwatch to function, the company will have to launch a smartwatch that would allow for AR application. As of now, Huawei doesn't have any such device in its portfolio.

    Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 12:38 [IST]
