Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC Launched

Huawei's latest smartphone -- the Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro with 5G support has finally seen the light of day. Launched in China, the new Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor. The smartphone is said to have incorporated a super-fast charging technology as well.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro Launch

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro was announced in its home market for CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 21,500) for the base variant with 6GB RAM. The 8GB RAM variant ships for CNY 2,299 (around Rs. 24, 800). The Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro is available for pre-booking in China and shipping will begin on June 24. The smartphone is available in Dark Blue, Galaxy Silver, and Magic Night Black color options.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro Features

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels display, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with the usual connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C. There is also 5G support and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

The camera aspects of the Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro include a triple-camera module at the rear with a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary sensor. There is a 16MP selfie camera, housed in the waterdrop notch. Huawei claims that the camera setup can deliver enhanced low-light photos using a proprietary software algorithm.

Huawei has packed the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM. There is 128GB onboard storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card up to 256GB. The smartphone runs EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10.

The Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro draws power from a 4,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. There are a couple of sensors like the accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and a magnetometer. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor is also embedded in the smartphone.

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro Global Launch

Presently, the global launch and price of the Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro are unknown yet. Considering the ongoing troubles with the US and now with India over banning Chinese products, it's unclear when the smartphone would make rollout here.

