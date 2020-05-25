Huawei Enjoy Z 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G Processor Launched In Affordable 5G Segment News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Huawei's latest offering is an affordable 5G smartphone. The Huawei Enjoy Z 5G packs MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset, making it the first smartphone with this processor. Now, the 6.5-inch Full HD+ smartphone adds to the list of growing 5G-supported devices.

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G Launch, Price

The Huawei Enjoy Z 5G was announced in its home market for RMB 1,699, which is around Rs. 18,100 for the base variant of 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM paired with 128GB onboard storage is priced RMB 1,899, approximately Rs. 20,200. And lastly, the high-end model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for RMB 2,199, around Rs. 23,400.

The price tag is certainly appealing. It is available in Dark Blue, Sakura Snow Clear Sky, and Magic Night Black color variants. Presently, there is still no word about a global launch.

Huawei Enjoy Z 5G Features

As notes, the Huawei Enjoy Z 5G packs a Dimensity 800 octa-core5G chipset, along with NATT MC4 GPU, which is what categorizes it as an affordable 5G smartphone. The processor has four Cortex A76 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. This is probably one of the rare times where Huawei has embedded a MediaTek processor, instead of its in-house Kirin chipsets.

As noted, the processor is paired with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants. The storage of the Huawei Enjoy Z 5G can be further expanded via the NanoMemory card slot. The Huawei Enjoy Z 5G features a 6.5-inch display with Full HD+ with a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. There's a dewdrop notch and Huawei claims a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Going into the camera specifications, the Huawei Enjoy Z 5G comes with triple rear camera setup. There's a 48MP primary shooter, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. An 8MP camera for selfies is placed in the dewdrop notch. Huawei has introduced an electronic image stabilization (EIS) for smoother videos.

There's a 4,000 mAh battery fueling the smartphone with 22.5W fast charge support. It runs Android 10 out-of-the-box with EMUI 10.1 custom skin on top.

Huawei has been pivotal in 5G development and expansion. The new model places Huawei in the affordable 5G smartphone segment. The specs and the price tag of the Huawei Enjoy Z 5G places are attractive and could be the right choice to buy.

