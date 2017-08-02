Huawei Honor Note 9’s complete specs have been leaked

Given that the Honor Note 8 was unveiled in August 2016, it is time for us to witness the launch of its sequel - the Honor Note 9. Well, from the speculations that we have been hearing so far, one thing that we can infer is that the upcoming Huawei device will shape up the smartphone the market setting a benchmark to the other devices.

The recent information spotted by TheAndroidSoul on Weibo reveals the key specifications of the Huawei Honor Note 9. The new leak details on the spec sheet of the upcoming device and also some of the images of the same. These images have a striking resemblance to those that we have seen in leaks. We say so as the previously leaked images alleged to be that of the Honor Note 9 also looks identical and there appears to be a bezel-less design with an edge-to-edge curved display.

From the post, the specifications show that we can expect a high-end device and there is no doubt regarding the same as the Honor Note 9 will be a major launch from the company. The report reveals that the Honor Note 9 could feature an in-house Kirin 965 processor teamed up with 6GB RAM and 64GB default memory space. The previous reports pointed out at the presence of a Kirin 960 processor on the upcoming Honor device.

The HiSilicon Kirin 965 seems to be a new processor that remains to be announced. We can expect this chipset to be launched alongside the Honor Note 9.

Besides these, the report also points out at the presence of dual 12MP rear camera sensors on the Honor Note 8 successor. This is also quite different as the previous reports tipped at the presence of dual 13MP sensors. The device is expected to be released in September with a 4600mAh battery to keep the lights turned on. However, there seems to be no confirmation from the company regarding a specific launch date of the Honor Note 9.