Huawei to launch its Mate series smartphones in India next month

At the second edition of India Mobile Congress (IMC), Huawei has showcased its latest technologies alongside its P-series and Nova series smartphones. The company plans to extend its portfolio in India with the launch of its highly anticipated flagship devices next month with the launch of its Mate series.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. It is the first Huawei smartphone with a QHD+ panel, whereas the Huawei Mate 20 comes with 6.53-inch (2244 x 1080 pixels) with FHD+ resolution. Both use an OLED display with HDR support. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro has an in-screen fingerprint sensor, while the Mate 20 makes do with a standard fingerprint sensor.

Both smartphones boast a triple camera set up at the back with a 40 MP primary sensor with a f/1.8 aperture, 20 MP ultra wide angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone also has a 24 MP selfie camera with support for Face Unlock. The cameras on the Huawei Mate 20 X are driven by the AI capabilities of the Kirin chipset to improve the overall image quality.

The company also announced the launch of two new wearables - Huawei Watch GT and Huawei Band 3 Pro alongside the Mate series. The devices were unveiled alongside the flagship Mate 20 Series, and offer ways for users to track their activities and receive fitness coaching that is based on scientific research.

The Huawei Watch GT sports a 1.39-inch display with 454 x 254 AMOLED display accompanied by a dual-crown design stainless steel and ceramic bezels. It also has a DLC diamond carbon coating to offers users with durability. The 10.6mm case body is compatible with two band options - a dual-color silicone band and an elegant leather-rubber band.

Besides, Huawei CEO Richard Yu has confirmed that the company has a 5G foldable smartphone in works. At the Mate 20 Pro launch event, Yu said: "We are working on foldable phones. Foldable phones with 5G," reported Digital Trends. The company has been previously reported to be working on a 5G smartphone and foldable phones.