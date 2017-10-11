Huawei Mate 10 Pro poster leaks ahead of October 16 launch

The launch of the Huawei Mate 10 series smartphones is just a few days ahead and the number of leaks and speculations regarding these devices is increasing. Yesterday, we saw the specifications of the Huawei Mate 10 leak online and now the promotional poster of the Mate 10 Pro has been leaked.

The poster of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro was spotted by Slashleaks seems to have been shot from a display board of a store. The poster shows the back panel of the smartphone in the Rose Gold color variant. From the existing rumors and the image seen on the leaked promotional material, we believe that the Huawei Mate 10 Pro will feature a metal build and an unibody design.

Previously, it was speculated that the Huawei Mate 10 Pro might arrive with an EntireView QHD display with a resolution of 1440 x 2180 pixels. However, the fresh report suggests that the display will have FHD 1080p resolution instead of QHD. The FHD display will mean that the Mate 10 Pro will have a downgraded display technology as opposed to its predecessor - the Mate 9 Pro that has a QHD display.

The Mate 10 Pro is said to feature an almost bezel-less display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It looks like the device will have dual cameras at its rear with the Leica branding. The dual camera setup is said to comprise of a 23MP sensor and a 20MP sensor.

When it comes to the hardware aspects, the Mate 10 Pro is believed to use the company's in-house Kirin 970 SoC. It is likely to be launched in different configurations such as 6GB RAM and 64GB, 128GB or 256GB storage and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Mate 10 Pro is also believed to run the latest Android 8.0 Oreo OS topped with a new version of Huawei's Emotion UI. The entire package is said to get the power from a juicy 4000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

The Mate 10 Pro will be launched in different color options such as Rose Gold, Black, Blue, and Coffee Brown on October 16 along with the Mate 10 series such as Mate 10, Mate 10 Porsche Edition, and Mate 10 Lite. The device is believed to be priced between 5,499 yuan and 7,499 yuan.