Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro with Kirin 970 SoC pegged for October 16 launch

At the IFA 2017, Huawei announced the flagship Kirin 970 SoC built using the 10nm process featuring a dedicated neural network processing unit.

On the sidelines of the Kirin 970 SoC launch event at the IFA show floor, the company also confirmed that the Mate 10 lineup of devices will be launched next month with the Kirin 970 SoC. To be specific, Huawei announced that the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro equipped with the Kirin 970 SoC will be unveiled on October 16 at an event in Munich, Germany. Notably, the predecessor - Mate 9 lineup of devices were launched at an event in Munich in early November last year.

Besides revealing the launch date of the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, the company's CEO, Richard Yu also confirmed that the Mate 10 will arrive with a full-screen display, better cameras, support for fast charging, and more. As per a recent teaser that has come from Huawei Australia, the device is shown to feature dual rear cameras with the Leica lenses. The dual camera setup is said to feature an RGB sensor and a Monochrome sensor as in the Mate 9.

The possibility of a full-screen display on the Mate 10 devices is high as there are many flagship smartphones with a high screen-to-body ratio. Some of the Android biggies such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Essential Phone have already arrived with such a display.

Of the duo, the Mate 10 Pro is believed to a more powerful variant just like the Mate 9 Pro that was launched last year. The yesteryear models were equipped with the Kirin 960 SoC, which was the flagship chipset back then. The Mate 10 Pro is likely to feature a QHD resolution instead of the FHD resolution on the Mate 10. Also, it is believed to arrive with a curved display and feature more RAM and storage capacity.

Huawei has not revealed more details regarding the upcoming Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro smartphones. We hope to receive more details via leaks and speculations in the coming days.

