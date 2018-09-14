Huawei Mate 20 leaked image hints at curved bezel-less display

Huawei had announced the Mate 20 series during the IFA 2018 event which was held in Berlin recently. The company had then announced that it will launch its new range of smartphones at an event which is supposed to take place on October 16th in London. With Apple launching its new-gen iPhones, Huawei doesn't want to be left behind and had mocked Apple with a series of tweets teasing its upcoming Mate 20 series.

The Huawei Mate 20 like every other upcoming smartphone have been leaked a number of times over the web which had given us a fair view of what the device has in store for the users. Now, another leak is out and gives us an overview of the upcoming flagship device from Huawei.

The new leak comes from a Chinese social media platform, Weibo, and the leak suggests that the device will feature an all-display front and a truly bezel-less display. If we go as per the leak, then the Huawei Mate 20 will feature a highly curved display with minimal bezels. There is no fingerprint scanner or home button at the front which hints that the Mate 20 could have a built-in fingerprint scanner or it could be placed at the rear.

On the other hand, the leaked image of the Mate 20 doesn't show the turned on display, therefore it is quite difficult to comment on the bezels. The leaked image also doesn't show any visible earpiece or camera cut out, so it makes it difficult to speculate whether there will be a notch up front or not. Also, Honor and Xiaomi had already teased the 'Full View' display for the Honor Magic 2 and the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. While Honor has already confirmed the design of the upcoming Magic 2, there could be a possibility that Huawei will use the same panel for the Mate 20 as well.

As we mentioned earlier, Huawei has already teased the design of the upcoming flagship device Mate 20 and apart from the full-view display, there is a USB Type-C port placed at the bottom for charging and data transfers. As for the specs, as of now we only know that the Mate 20 will be backed with a Kirin 980 chipset which is the first 7nm chipset for Android devices.

It is not immediately clear as to what other features and specs will the Huawei Mate 20 will bring along for the masses. However, we will keep you posted on the same, so stay tuned for further updates on Huawei Mate 20 and other devices.

Image Source