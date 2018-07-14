Huawei Mate 20 Pro likely to launch with flexible OLED panel

Huawei is gearing up to launch a flagship smartphone dubbed "Strategic" which is said to be the high-end variant of the Mate 20 pro. It has been reported that the company is planning to launch this phone to take on Apple's rumored iPhone X Plus with 6.5-inch OLED display.

Earlier reports suggested that Huawei might be using a 6.9-inch flexible OLED display for the Mate 20 Pro, and Samsung will be the supplier of the display panels. However, the latest reports claim that Huawei will diversify supplies with the Chinese BOE.

Production of such OLED panels is still a problem for the company. It has been reported that the flagship will pack a new chipset, and good camera configuration at least as good as the triple camera setup on the P20 pro.

According to South Korean outlet ETNews reports, BOE will start the mass-production of flexible OLED modules for the Mate 20 Pro later this month. Huawei has already proved to the world with its Mate RS flagship that it knows how to design smartphone with a curved screen. The Mate RS Porsche was also the first smartphone to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is also working on a flexible handset of its own. The latest reports suggest that the company will introduce the product in the first half of 2019. Huawei and BOE might beat it by introducing the flexible display smartphone in the last quarter of 2018, according to rumors.

Rumors also suggest that the Mate 20 series will use the Kirin 980, the next system-on-chip from company's subsidiary HiSilicon. Like its predecessor, the upcoming smartphone is also expected to have a neural processing unit dedicated to artificial intelligence applications.

So far there is no concrete information about the specification of the smartphone. All this information are based out of rumors and it's better to take this with the pinch of salt until the company make an official announcement. We can expect more information about the smartphone in the future.

