Huawei Mate 20 Pro to have the highest screen space

Last week, it was reported that an upcoming Huawei smartphone will use a 6.9-inch OLED display. Reports from Korea suggested that the device will use OLED panels from Samsung. It was speculated that the device could be the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, a flagship phone slated to be launched in October this year.

If the company unveils a smartphone with such a massive 6.9-inch display, then we are sure that it will set a new benchmark for the flagship smartphones. Also, it will be a rival to the recently announced Vivo NEX S and NEX A smartphones featuring a 6.59-inch display resulting in a high screen-to-body ratio.

New Huawei patent

Within a few days of this report, a patent filed by Huawei back in February has surfaced online. As per LetsGoDigital, a parent titled Mobile Communications Device was filed on February 4, 2018 at USPTO and WIPO. The same has been approved on June 7, 2018. It builds on a patent, which was applied back in June 2017 and shows a smartphone with a full-screen design and rectangular housing.

The description of the patent states that manufacturing of a phone with very thin edges is not possible with the existing frame technology. So, engineers at Huawei - Xiaoning Chen, Tingting Ge and Guiyun Chen seem to have come up with an alternative. Instead of the regular frames at the sides of the device, they have used metal strips glued to the housing with double-sided adhesive tape or glue. It is done professionally so that the device remains resistant to water and dust.

The touchscreen seems to have a recessed structure at the top and bottom. Apparently, the screen is clamped inside the housing and no pressure is exerted on the sides. So, the top and bottom of the phone feature a narrow bezel. The patent also speaks of an operating button, which is not seen in the illustrations.

Could be the Huawei Mate 20 Pro

It is possible for the upcoming 6.9-inch device to be the Huawei Mate 20 Pro. But there are possibilities for the same to be the next Huawei Mate Porsche Design smartphone. Whatever it is, we can expect the Chinese manufacturer to surprise us with a 6.9-inch OLED display smartphone with a premium design and very thin bezels by the end of this year or early next year.