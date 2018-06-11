Huawei Mate 20 Pro to use a 6.9-inch Samsung OLED display

It looks like Huawei is planning for something big for its upcoming device. We say so as the recent reports hint that the company could be in plans to launch a device with a 6.9-inch display. As per a report from The Bell via PhoneArena citing sources from the display industry, Huawei has ordered 6.9-inch OLED panels from Samsung for its upcoming smartphone.

Samsung is expected to begin the full-scale supply of the ordered OLED panels (how is it different from LCD and AMOLED panels) in the third quarter of 2018. Huawei is expected to release a device with such a large display in the last quarter of 2018 or the first quarter of 2019. But remains unclear what smartphone the company might come up with.

To help you visualize this display, it will be 0.9 inches larger than the display of the Huawei Mate10 Pro with a 6-inch display. Also, it is expected to be 0.8 inches larger than the screen of the Huawei P20 Pro. Notably, 6.9 inches is larger enough the dwarf the 6.3-inch display of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro likely

Given the OLED nature of the panel and its size, it looks like the upcoming smartphone from Huawei will be a flagship device. It makes sense as the device could be expensive. Having said that it could be a flagship smartphone, we expect it to be either the Huawei P30 series or Mate 20 series of phones. Among these, the P30 series is expected to be announced only after the MWC 2019 tech show, leaving a lot of possibilities for the Mate 20 Pro.

Based on existing reports, the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are believed to be announced by the end of October this year. If the previous generation model is anything to go by, the Mate 20 Pro will arrive with a huge display. The expectations are that the Mate 20 could feature a 6.1-inch display while the Pro variant could have a 6.9-inch display.

These are just based on speculations and we are yet to know more about the upcoming Huawei flagship smartphones. One thing that is sure is that a 6.9-inch display will definitely be too huge on a smartphone.