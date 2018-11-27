Huawei Mate 20 Pro launched in India with triple rear camera and more for Rs 69,999

Huawei finally launched its latest flagship smartphone the Mate 20 Pro in India at an event in New Delhi. The company launched the smartphone for a price tag of Rs 69,999. The highlights of the smartphone is its triple rear camera setup with AI technology, microphotography support and more. The company has also introduced 3D emoji. The smartphone will be exclusively available on Amazon India.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro specs

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro sports a 6.39-inch QHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1440x3120 pixels. It is powered by the company's latest and greatest 7nm Kirin 980 SoC with AI capabilities. This processor is capable of delivering 20 per cent improved SoC performance and 40 per cent more efficiency. The chipset is backed by 6GB/ 8GB of RAM and 128/ 256GB storage.

Coming to the most highlighted feature of the smartphone, the triple rear camera setup sports a primary 40-megapixel primary wide angle lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a third 8-megapixel 3X telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. The camera sensors are coupled with LED flash and Super HDR. At the front the Mate 20 Pro houses a 24-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls, it also support 3D facial unlocking.

On the connectivity part, the Mate 20 Pro offers Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, DLNA, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot, v5.0, A2DP, aptX HD, LE, 3.1 Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, and hybrid dual Sim. The flagship phone also comes with Dolby Atmos for better audio experience.

The smartphone is fueled by Li-Po 4200mAh battery that supports quick and wireless charging and runs Android 9.0(Pie) out of the box. Sensors include an In-Display Fingerprint, an Accelerometer, a Compass, a Gyroscope, a Light sensor, and a Proximity sensor.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be available in black, twilight, midnight blue, and green color option in the Indian market. The smartphone is launched with a price tag of Rs 69,999.