Huawei Mate 20 Pro might have an in-display fingerprint sensor

Huawei Mate 20 Pro seems set to give tough competition to other flagships.

By

    Huawei will be taking the wraps off its Mate 20 Pro on October 16, but we already have an idea of what might be coming. Huawei Mate 20 Pro renders leaked online, thanks to German site WinFuture.

    The smartphone is said to feature a 6.39-inch OLED display with 3,120x1,440 resolution, powered by a Kirin 980 processor, and a triple camera setup. If the rumors are to be believed, the smartphone will also have an in-display fingerprint sensor, which will set it apart from the standard variant of the phone.

    Another interesting feature of the device is the two-way wireless charging, which is expected to come on both the devices. The device will also be able to charge wireless accessories such as Huawei Freebuds.

    Leaked renders of the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro were also posted on Twitter by Evan Blass.

    The company also recently tweeted a third smartphone slated to launch alongside the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro that will be called Mate 20X. The post was also attached with yet another teaser video which also indicates towards a larger battery, and the presence of a new heatpipe that will avoid any throttling when playing high-end games, all of hints towards a dedicated gaming phone.

    Besides, the company has also announced the launch of EMUI 9.0 for India. The EMUI 9.0 will soon be rolled out across various Huawei devices. For the Indian market, Huawei has focused on localization to introduce some features that are exclusive to the Indian market amongst other market specific assimilations.

    Commenting on the recent announcement, Brody Ji, Senior Product Director, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said, "At Huawei, we see tremendous potential in the India market and are focused on fostering innovation here by bringing cutting-edge technologies to the country. The India R&D team is doing some commendable work not just for this market, but also across our global markets to build the best user experience."

    Saturday, October 13, 2018, 11:47 [IST]
