Huawei Mate 20 Pro receives first update with improved camera and security

Huawei has recently launched its flagship device Mate 20 Pro for the masses. The smartphone packs top-of-the-line features such as Kirin 980 SoC, triple Leica camera setup and an in-display fingerprint scanner among others. Now, only after few days of the launch, the smartphone is already receiving an update. The new update is said to improve the device's security features along with the improvement in the camera functionalities.

As per the changelog, the new update brings along AI zoom features for an enhanced mini video recording using the camera on the device. The update also adds new effects and filters to the camera which comes in handy for the enhanced video recording feature. Once the Mate 20 Pro receives the update the users will then be able to use the new features while shooting any videos and apply some effects such as AI color, Background Blur, and Vintage.

The new AI zoom feature which the update brings will allow the users to adjust and fine-tune the focus which in turn will capture some enhanced image and video quality. Apart from the camera improvements the new update also brings along the October security patch for the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

As for the availability of the update, the new update comes with a size of 490MB and is already available for download in UK, and South Africa. The update should gradually make its way to all the devices around the globe soon.

To recall, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro sports a taller 6.39-inch QHD+ display which has a screen resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner unlike the rear fingerprint scanner on the Huawei Mate 20. The display has a big notch and packs the necessary hardware for 3D Face recognition.

Powering the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is an octa-core Kirin 980 Soc paired with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU. The device is available in two RAM and storage variants including 6GB/8GB variant and 128/256GB storage variants. The internal storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via an external microSD card slot.